The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is hosting an open house to discuss the future of Cawston’s Kobau Park on Oct. 27. (Submitted)

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is hosting an open house to discuss the future of Cawston’s Kobau Park on Oct. 27. (Submitted)

Open house on Kobau Park’s future in Cawston

The future of the park is being discussed at the Dec. 15 meeting

A second open house on the future of Kobau Park in Cawston is scheduled for Dec. 15.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is gathering feedback to build a development plan for the park.

The upcoming open house will be held at the Cawston Community Hall from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, starting with a presentation that will outline feedback received by the RDOS so far, and the currently proposed options for the park development plan.

This will be the second open house after one was held Oct. 27.

READ MORE: Residents of the greater Cawston area are invited to come and share their vision for the park.

The plan will be used to support the provincial land tenure agreement renewal application for the park as well as future enhancements and upgrades.

Residents of the greater Cawston area, and other users of the park are invited to come down and provide their feedback on the draft plan.

For further information, you can visit the rdosregionalconnections.ca interactive website.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

parks

Previous story
Kettle campaign bell ringers now allowed in front of liquor stores across B.C.
Next story
Photos: Santa babies take over Penticton brewery for Mamas for Mamas

Just Posted

Santa Gary Haupt has some fun with seven-month old twins Isabella and Emilia at the Mamas For Mamas Penticton fundraiser at Slackwater Brewing on Monday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Photos: Santa babies take over Penticton brewery for Mamas for Mamas

Cpl. Laurie Rock (left) and Const. Kate Hansen pose in front of a Crammed Cruiser full of food donated to the local food bank in 2018. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News file photo)
Help Penticton’s first responders Cram the Cruiser this Saturday

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is hosting an open house to discuss the future of Cawston’s Kobau Park on Oct. 27. (Submitted)
Open house on Kobau Park’s future in Cawston

The Penticton Chamber float was very impressive at the Santa Parade on Saturday on Main Street. (Logan Lockhart Western News)
Photos: Over 1,000 people line Main Street to take in Penticton Santa Parade