Open house on Kobau Park’s future in Cawston

The future of the park is being discussed at the Dec. 15 meeting

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is hosting an open house to discuss the future of Cawston’s Kobau Park on Oct. 27. (Submitted)

A second open house on the future of Kobau Park in Cawston is scheduled for Dec. 15.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is gathering feedback to build a development plan for the park.

The upcoming open house will be held at the Cawston Community Hall from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, starting with a presentation that will outline feedback received by the RDOS so far, and the currently proposed options for the park development plan.

This will be the second open house after one was held Oct. 27.

Residents of the greater Cawston area are invited to come and share their vision for the park.

The plan will be used to support the provincial land tenure agreement renewal application for the park as well as future enhancements and upgrades.

Residents of the greater Cawston area, and other users of the park are invited to come down and provide their feedback on the draft plan.

For further information, you can visit the rdosregionalconnections.ca interactive website.

