One dead, another in hospital following Highway 5 collision

The semi-truck involved in a fatal accident on Highway 5. (Skilled Truckers Canada photo)The semi-truck involved in a fatal accident on Highway 5. (Skilled Truckers Canada photo)
A vehicle incident has closed Highway 5 south of Barriere. (Photo submitted)A vehicle incident has closed Highway 5 south of Barriere. (Photo submitted)

One person is dead and another is in hospital following a collision involving two commercial vehicles and a pickup truck on Highway 5 Thursday (Feb.9).

Const. Mike Moore, of the BC Highway Patrol, said the crash occurred just after noon between Clough Road and Agate Bay Road, south of Barriere. Members of the Barriere RCMP, BC Highway Patrol in Kamloops and Clearwater, and Collision Analyst Reconstruction Services (CARS) attended.

“Highway 5 is currently closed in both directions at this time, and a time of re-opening is undetermined at this point,” Moore said. “BC Highway Patrol has assumed conduct of the investigation, which is in the early stages.”

Drive B.C. currently lists Highway 5 as closed until at least 9 p.m. Detours are available via Highways 1, 24 or 97. Motorists are advised to watch for traffic control.


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Previous story
RCMP diffuse rooftop situation in downtown Kelowna
Next story
‘There are kids under the bus’: Quebec parents recount moments after bus hit daycare

Just Posted

Canada placed 12th in the latest Democracy Index report. The report, published annually, shows freedoms and civil liberties in 167 countries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Democracy and civil liberties are not universal concepts

The Tryzub dance group and Ukrainian merited artist Ihor Bohdan will be performing in two fundraiser concerts in the South Okanagan, including one at Venables Theatre in Oliver. (Venables Theatre)
Fundraising for Ukrainian refugee families in the South Okanagan through song and dance

The city of Penticton’s housing crunch is being influenced by the short-term rental market, and not in a beneficial way. (Black Press file photo)
Rent in Penticton $330 higher in 2023 because of short-term housing: Report

The Canada Summer Games opening ceremony in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, July 28, 2017. From Feb. 18 to March 5, 2023, a number of South Okanagan will be representing Team BC in Prince Edward Island. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)
4 South Okanagan-based athletes heading to Prince Edward Island for 2023 Canada Games