The Desert Arms Hotel and attached Howling Coyote Pub have closed their doors, following an announcement from the owners on Facebook in December 2022. (Photo- Google Instant Street View)

Oliver hotel and pub officially closes; attached cannabis store remains open

‘The circumstances for this were beyond our control,’ an owner’s statement reads on Facebook

A pub on Oliver’s Main Street has served its last pint under current ownership.

The Howling Coyote Pub and Grill, along with the attached Desert Arms Hotel, is officially closed for business following an announcement from the owners on Facebook before New Year’s weekend.

According to the post, the owners plan on selling and a caretaker is currently on the premises to monitor the building.

The attached cannabis store, though, remains open for business.

“The circumstances for this were beyond our control,” Susan Murphy wrote on behalf of the family. “Thanks for your understanding and patience as we try to maneuver around a difficult situation.”

The closure marks the second time in three years that a pub inside the historic hotel has closed. In 2019, Murphy’s Irish Sports Bar and Grill served its last pint after nine years of operation.

