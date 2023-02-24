Okanagan Falls volunteer karate instructor paying it forward

Taught by a volunteer himself, Kurt Goessman is the RDOS’ Volunteer of the Month

Since 2017, Kurt Goessman has been volunteering at the Okanagan Falls Community Centre.

For his work teaching children and young adults karate, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is recognizing Goessman as February’s Volunteer of the Month.

Years ago, someone volunteered their time to teach Goessman, and he has now been paying it forward.

“The RDOS has consistently supported my Karate program,” said Goessman. “I value that I can just show up and teach. RDOS staff look after registration, marketing, and all the little pieces that go unnoticed.”

Goessman also said that he continues to be amazed at the power of the karate program and how youth develop into such strong individuals.

“So much of the social fabric of Okanagan Falls is dependent upon volunteers. Our community relies heavily on the spirit of volunteerism,” said Area “D” Director Matt Taylor. “You are the heart of our community and we appreciate the time and good cheer that you give.”

Volunteerism is critical in helping RDOS Recreation strive towards its goal of “Healthy Individuals and Communities.”

To learn more about RDOS volunteer opportunities, including the Community Champions program, you can check out the volunteer opportunities page on the RDOS website.

