Nominations sought ahead of Okanagan Indian Band election

The Okanagan Indian Band is looking to gather nominations ahead of its election on March 30.

A meeting of eligible electors will be held at Head of the Lake Hall on Feb. 16, from 6-9 p.m. The meeting is for the purpose of nominating candidates for the positions of one chief and 10 councillors.

The Head of the Lake Hall will also host the election on March 30, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Any eligible elector can nominate or second candidates by using a mail-in nomination form and voter declaration or it can be done orally at the nomination meeting.

Nomination forms and completed, signed and witnessed voter declaration forms must be received by the chief electoral officer before the time set for the nomination meeting, or candidates can be nominated or seconded orally at the meeting.

An official voters list of all eligible electors will be posted and available for review during regular business hours at the OKIB office. It’s also available from the electoral officer upon request.

Electors may also agree to release their mailing address to candidates to receive information from them, and can advise the chief electoral officer should they wish to do so.

Eligible electors can vote in person at Head of the Lake Hall, or by mail-in ballot. Voters residing off reserve, for whom a mailing address is available, will automatically be sent a mail-in ballot via mail. Voters ordinarily residing on reserve may request a mail-in ballot by contacting the electoral officer.

Electronic voting is not allowed under the Indian Act.

