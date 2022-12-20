Missing Regina man found dead in Salmon Arm

Brook Balysky had been missing since Dec. 5

A missing man from Saskatchewan was found dead in Salmon Arm.

On Dec. 12, Salmon Arm RCMP contacted the Regina Police Service about a deceased adult male found in the city. The male was identified as 31 year-old Brook Balysky.

Balysky had been the subject of a Regina Police Service missing person investigation since Dec. 11 after no one had seen the man since Dec. 5.

There was no evidence Balysky had been harmed but family members were concerned about his long absence and lack of contact.

His family members have been notified.

The investigation is being led by the BC Coroners Service and Regina Police Service are assisting.

