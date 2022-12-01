Looking for a place to work? South Okanagan’s largest job fair coming to Penticton

The city’s trade and convention centre hosts the Star Right Here job fair on March 9, 2023

Whether you’re looking for a place to work or searching for that perfect person to take your business to the next level, the Start Here Penticton Job Fair will have something for you next spring.

Hundreds of career seekers and dozens of employers are expected to converge in Penticton on March 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the city’s trade and convention centre for what’s expected to be the largest’s gathering of its kind in the South Okanagan.

“We are ecstatic to help our business community connect with potential workers, especially at a time when many industries are looking to fill their vacancies as well as increase their staffing levels as we get closer to summer,” said Jonathan McGraw, the president of the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.

Employers are encouraged to register online as soon as possible to secure their spot at the fair. The event will be free of admission for job seekers.

“Anyone interested in scoping out new jobs and career options should mark their calendars for this upcoming event,” said Anthony Haddad, the city’s general manager of community services. “It’s an opportunity to make an impression in person with some of Penticton’s top employers.”

Along with the several employers expected to showcase their work opportunities on the floor, the fair will feature a Resource Hall as well as the WorkBC Learning Centre, an area that will host 30-minute presentations for both employers and job seekers.

“WorkBC South Okanagan is delighted to be working with their community partners to showcase services and provide educational information sessions to both employers and job seekers including such topics as Inclusive Hiring, the Diversity Advantage, and more,” said Cary Berger from WorkBC South Okanagan. The learning centre will host 30-minute presentations for both employers and job seekers.

Included in the registration for employers is the opportunity to highlight the benefits of working for their particular organization and the jobs that are currently — or are expected to become — available in the months following the job fair, according to the city.

Job seekers are asked to register for their free ticket ahead of time here.

