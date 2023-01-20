‘Let’s talk housing’: Penticton mayor, city staff to discuss industry at local brewery

Part No. 3 of the “Let’s Talk Housing” event runs at Cannery Brewing next week. (Photo- Canadian Home Builders’ Association South Okanagan)

Housing and development trends in Penticton will be the topic of conversation at a local brewery next week, courtesy of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association South Okanagan (CHBASO).

The organization is inviting its members, along with Penticton mayor Julius Bloomfield, to Cannery Brewing on Jan. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. for the third part of the “Let’s Talk Housing” presentation.

“This is going to be a great opportunity for builders, developers and decision-makers to get in the same room to talk about current trends and the future of housing in Penticton,” said Sarah Taylor, the executive officer of the CHBASO.

Non-members of the CHBASO are welcome for $50, with current members of the group having free access to the presentation.

While Bloomfield is scheduled to make the night’s opening remarks, the city’s general manager of community services Anthony Haddad and the director of development services, Blake Laven, are also set to speak.

“This session is a city presentation but there’s going to be great dialogue between developers and the presenters as well, and we look forward to talking about solutions for housing,” Taylor added.

Snacks, along with one drink ticket, are included for attendees of the networking event.

“This should be a very fun event,” Taylor said. “We’re happy to collaborate with the city.”

People can register here.

