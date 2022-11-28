Keremeos’ worst intersection is the Hilltop

The worst intersection is the hilltop four-way where Highway 3 and 3A split

The hill top intersection is the worst for crashes in Keremeos according to ICBC. (Google Streetview)

The worst intersection in Keremeos is the hilltop four-way where Highway 3 and 3A split.

That is according to statistics over four years from 2017 and 2021 published by ICBC.

Over that four-year period, the intersection saw a total of 18 crashes, more than double the next closest intersection of 7th Ave. and 7th Street, and four times as many that resulted in injuries.

These are only actual crashes recorded by ICBC, they don’t have a record of how many near-misses there may be at one intersection or another.

The information published by ICBC also doesn’t include crashes in parking lots or crashes that involved parked vehicles.

According to the information, the 7th and 7th intersection had a total of eight crashes over the four years, with two that resulted in injuries.

Out of the 18 crashes on the hilltop, there were eight that resulted in injuries in comparison.

READ MORE: Penticton’s most accident-prone intersection saw 125 crashes in 5 years: ICBC

Elsewhere along Highway 3, though not at specific intersections, there were nine crashes, with five that resulted in injuries.

There were three crashes that caused injury at the intersection of Highway 3 and Bypass Road out of seven total crashes.

Keremeos’ intersections are far safer in comparison to Penticton’s, where the intersection with Highway 97 and Green Avenue had 125 crashes over the same four-year period.

In Princeton, two intersections are tied for the worst; the Angela Avenue and Bridge Street intersection and the Bridge Street and Highway 3 East and West intersection both had 12 crashes over the four years.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.