Keremeos crime steady over first 9 months of 2022

Overall crime has stayed the same, while the make-up has changed

Crime in Keremeos has overall stayed fairly consistent since 2021.

The third quarter statistics, up until the end of September, were presented to the new village council on Monday’s Nov. 21 regular meeting.

By the end of September, the total number of calls for service that the Keremeos RCMP detachment received were almost identical, with 1,091 calls in 2022 compared to 1,088 in 2021.

The make-up of those crimes has shifted as it usually does from year to year.

The number of auto thefts, for instance, dropped from 17 in 2021 to 14 in 2022 over the first nine months of the year. The number of thefts from vehicles also dropped from 22 to 15 over the same period between the two years.

Other categories of crime did see increases, with some smaller such as the increase in assaults from 40 cases by the end of Sept. 2021 to 43 by the end of Sept. 2022, and others were larger such as the increase in the number of fraud cases, which rose from 16 over the first nine months of 2021 to 21 over the same period in 2022.

Tackling fraud has been one of the detachment’s priorities, particularly with the vulnerable senior population in the community.

“Our biggest message was before you let your money leave your wallet, give us a call, and we’ll let you know if it’s fraud or not,” Cpl. Chad Parsons told council. “We have no problems talking to people, handing out cards, and victim services is involved in that.”

One of the largest increases in raw cases, which are more accurate measures than percentages given the relatively small numbers at play, was in the number of mischiefs to property calls. Those cases increased from 28 calls in the first nine months of 2021 to 44 in the first nine months of 2022.

Parsons said in an email that for the mischief files, three individuals were responsible for 12 of the calls in 2022.

“This will happen from time to time and it will reflect in a spike in our numbers,” said Parsons.

Out of the top 10 calls for service for the detachment, traffic incidents were at the top, followed by abandoned 911 calls, calls to assist the general public, motor vehicle incidents and then responses to alarms.

