The Kelowna B.C. SPCA is searching for the owners of this female pit bull mix so they can give her necessary medical care after being hit by a vehicle. (B.C. SPCA Kelowna/Facebook)

Kelowna SPCA desperately seeking owners of dog struck by vehicle

The SPCA needs permission from the owners to provide medical care

The B.C. SPCA Kelowna branch is searching for the owners of a female pit bull cross.

The dog came into the facility for treatment after allegedly being hit by a vehicle on Gordon Drive.

The pup is believed to be around four-to-five years old.

She is in need of medical treatment that must be approved by the owners.

In a comment on the Facebook post, the B.C. SPCA Kelowna said, “Unfortunately, by law, any organization is only allowed to perform ‘life saving measures’ within a required 4-day stray hold period, as some owners would not opt for treatments. During this time, we keep the animal comfortable and do what we can.”

Anyone with information on the dog is asked to call the branch at 250-861-7722.

