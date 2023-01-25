Interior Health say risk high for fatal overdoses in Penticton street drugs

Interior Health is warning drug users in Penticton of high risks of fatal overdoses.
The drugs, described as grey pebbles that are sold as down or fentanyl, contain a high percentage of fentanyl and a fentanyl analogue.
As a result, the drugs carry a high risk of an overdose and a high risk of fatal overdoses.
On Monday, Jan. 23 a number of potential overdose calls had the Penticton Fire Department and BC Ambulance busy. At least five calls came to fire for potential overdoses in a 1.5 hour span that Monday morning.
The warning was issued the same day that Interior Health issued a warning after multiple drug poisonings in Cranbrook.
To reduce the risk of overdose, Interior Health has made several suggestions:
• Get your drugs checked before use
• Avoid using different drugs at the same time or using drugs and alcohol together.
• Don’t use alone or ask someone to check on you
• Start with a small amount and work up
• Use at an overdose prevention site
• Know how to respond to overdose
• If you must use while alone, consider using the Lifeguard app which can connect you with 911 emergency responders if you overdose
