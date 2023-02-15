Human remains found in wooded area of Surrey; forensics team investigating

Surrey RCMP were on scene in the 19000-block of Fraser Highway Wednesday (Feb. 15), where human remains were found. The Integrated Forensic Identification Services team have been called. (Malin Jordan photo)Surrey RCMP were on scene in the 19000-block of Fraser Highway Wednesday (Feb. 15), where human remains were found. The Integrated Forensic Identification Services team have been called. (Malin Jordan photo)
Surrey RCMP were on scene in the 19000-block of Fraser Highway Wednesday (Feb. 15), where human remains were found. The Integrated Forensic Identification Services team have been called. (Malin Jordan photo)Surrey RCMP were on scene in the 19000-block of Fraser Highway Wednesday (Feb. 15), where human remains were found. The Integrated Forensic Identification Services team have been called. (Malin Jordan photo)
Surrey RCMP were on scene in the 19000-block of Fraser Highway Wednesday (Feb. 15), where human remains were found. The Integrated Forensic Identification Services team have been called. (Malin Jordan photo)Surrey RCMP were on scene in the 19000-block of Fraser Highway Wednesday (Feb. 15), where human remains were found. The Integrated Forensic Identification Services team have been called. (Malin Jordan photo)

Human remains have been found in a Cloverdale-area neighbourhood, with Surrey RCMP reporting that the forensics team has been called to the scene.

On Wednesday (Feb. 15) afternoon at around 12:40 p.m., police responded to a report of human remains found in an empty lot in a wooded area in the 19000 block of Fraser Highway.

“Police are working to identify the deceased individual and will be liaising with coroner to find the possible cause of death. At this time it is too early to determine whether or not criminality is a factor,” Const. Sarbjit Sangha told Peace Arch News.

The Integrated Forensic Identification Services has been called to further the investigation, with the area closed off to residents.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding this incident to call the RCMP at 604-599-0502.

@SobiaMoman
sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsSurrey

Previous story
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to retire next month

Just Posted

Okanagan Lake in Penticton in February 2023. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)
Not quite time to put away those winter coats in the Okanagan, meteorologist says

Huge rocks fell onto the path at Garnett Family Park in Okanagan Falls on Jan. 10. An assessment is underway. (RDOS)
Work to clear rock fall will begin at Okanagan Falls park

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Crocodiles

Andre Sutherland Begin visits Village by the Station monthly, entertaining the residents with dramatic recitations of Robert Service’s poems like The Cremation of Sam McGee. (Steve Kidd/Western News file photo)
Penticton’s ‘Man from Eldorado’ takes the magic of storytelling back to the Yukon