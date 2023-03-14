(DriveBC)

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke to close Tuesday afternoon

The closure is planned for avalanche control work starting 9 km west of Revelstoke

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke will close for avalanche control work Tuesday afternoon (Mar. 14).

After a weekend’s worth of snow fell near Revelstoke, avalanche control work will be conducted to mitigate the risk of a slide. Starting 9 km west of Revelstoke, near the Clanwilliam bridge, and running for more than 15 km to Griffin Lake, the work will close the highway in both directions. The closure will start at 2 p.m. and will likely go until 4 p.m.

During the closure, there will be no alternative route, so drivers going through that section of the highway should plan accordingly.

DriveBC warned drivers to watch for traffic control personnel in the area.

