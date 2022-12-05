Help Penticton’s first responders Cram the Cruiser this Saturday

RCMP, bylaw and Sherrif’s Service will be at Cherry Lane parking lot

Cpl. Laurie Rock (left) and Const. Kate Hansen pose in front of a Crammed Cruiser full of food donated to the local food bank in 2018. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News file photo)

Penticton’s first responders are asking the public to help cram an RCMP cruiser full of food donations this Saturday for the local food bank.

The Penticton RCMP will be joined by City of Penticton Bylaw Services, the Penticton Fire Department and Sheriff’s’ Service outside Cherry Lane Mall on Dec. 10 from noon until 4 p.m.

“We just want to do our part to make the season a little brighter for people who are having a tough time,” says bylaw enforcement officer Travis Mills. “A big part of all our jobs is seeing residents in challenging moments. This year has been a struggle for many, we know food bank usage is up and we hope to make the season a bit happier.”

The people who spend the year serving and protecting Penticton are looking to give back this Christmas and will be collecting non-perishable food donations and toys.

All of the donations go to support the local Salvation Army food bank.

The Salvation Army says the most needed items include: crackers, soup, cereal, pasta, toiletries, Kraft Dinner, canned vegetables, canned proteins and, of course, financial donations.

The cruiser will be at the mall parking lot to take donations and council members will be on hand to distribute hot chocolate to help keep everyone warm.

