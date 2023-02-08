Help identify the Okanagan-Skaha School District’s 4 core values

The district is inviting its staff, students and parents to complete an engagement survey

School District No. 67 (Okanagan-Skaha) is inviting students, staff, parents and other community members to share their input on local education before a renewed strategic plan is locked in until 2028.

Online surveys for all aforementioned groups are currently available for completion.

“The renewed strategic plan will set the direction for the school district, guiding our goals, projects and financial stewardship for the next five years,” the school district writes. “Identifying our district’s core values, and confirming our mission and vision will be a central part of this work.”

The survey closes Sunday, Feb. 12, and can be found here.

Identifying its four core values, are among the district’s primary objectives during the engagement period.

After a review of the plan’s mission in April and an introduction of the operational framework in May, the board will be prompted to adopt the renewed five-year plan in the fall of 2023.

