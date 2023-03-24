A member of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team. Members of the team are currently at an unfolding situation in Keremeos. (Western News File photo)

A member of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team. Members of the team are currently at an unfolding situation in Keremeos. (Western News File photo)

Break-in leads to armed standoff in Keremeos

According to RCMP officers are focused on a home on 7th Avenue

A break-in caught in progress kicked off an armed standoff that is still unfolding in Keremeos according to RCMP.

An alarm was triggered at 5:27 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of 7th Avenue.

“Police attended and were able to confirm a break and enter was in progress but were alerted to the presence of firearms,” said Staff Sgt. Kris Clark, senior media relations officer with the RCMP.

Police then set up containment of the home and requested the BC RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team.

Comments on social media claimed that the police have focused on a well-known property on Ninth Avenue in Keremeos.

Multiple police vehicles including Emergency Response Team vehicles were seen spotted heading along Highway 97 through Penticton around noon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

READ ALSO: Man found dead in Keremeos home, criminality suspected: RCMP

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Feds give Kamloops First Nation $12.5 million for healing centre
Next story
Minister Dix announces urgent care centre coming to Kelowna

Just Posted

A member of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team. Members of the team are currently at an unfolding situation in Keremeos. (Western News File photo)
Break-in leads to armed standoff in Keremeos

The FMX World Tour is coming to Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre this Saturday, March 25. (Photo- FMX World Tour/Facebook)
Best motocross riders bring wow factor, perform ‘death-defying stunts’ in Penticton

The Ignite the Arts Festival — a 10-day celebration of arts and culture, returns to Penticton this weekend. (Picture This Custom Framing photo)
Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton

Penticton Art Gallery curator and director Paul Crawford pictured during the 42nd annual live auction. The gallery opened its 50th anniversary art exhibit Jan. 28. (Brennan Phillips - Western News file photo)
Following public outcry, council considers another look at its decision to cut Penticton Art Gallery’s funding