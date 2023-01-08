Headlights On: Fog causing poor visibility for Hwy 97 through Penticton to OK Falls

This fog is lingering on Highway 97 on the way from Penticton to Kaleden Sunday morning. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Turn your headlights on today. There is fog and poor visibility on Highway 97 going from Penticton to Okanagan Falls on Sunday, Jan. 8.

Fog is particularly dense heading into Kaleden and towards OK Falls.

Roads are not slippery today with temperatures hovering around 2 C with a bit of rain throughout the day.

Fog has been persistent throughout the weekend with Environment Canada issuing a fog warning from Highway 3 on Saturday morning.

DriveBC is reporting patches of fog along Highway 3 on Saturday, Jan. 7, between Keremeos and Osoyoos.

The warning is in effect for 70.1 kilometres, from Keremeos to Wagon Wheel Road, 20 kilometres east of Osoyoos.

On Friday, Jan. 6, multiple crashes were reported on Highway 97 near Summerland because of black ice conditions.