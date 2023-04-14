Gift card scam targets Summerland residents

Police are warning of a gift card scam which has targeted some Summerland residents. (Black Press file photo)

A gift card scam has been circulating in Summerland.

The Summerland RCMP detachment has received reports of residents being contacted by scanners claiming to be with their financial institutions. The scammers then tell the victims their accounts have been compromised and they now owe an outstanding bill.

READ ALSO: B.C. shoppers warned about devious holiday scams

To settle the bill, the scammer requests the victim purchase gift cards, sometimes requesting Google Play gift cards. If the victim complies, the scammer asks for the 10-digit codes on the back of the cards, which the scammer can then use.

“The RCMP wants to remind residents that legitimate companies will never ask you to settle a debt or pay a bill through the purchase of gift cards, said Cpl. James Grandy of the RCMP Southeast District. “If you, or someone you know, are contacted by a person asking for money, you’re encouraged to simply hang-up and report it to your local RCMP.”

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPScamsSummerland