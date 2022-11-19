A fire at Vernon’s Canadian Tire early Saturday morning, Nov. 19, 2022, has been deemed suspicious. (Submitted photo)

A fire at Vernon’s Canadian Tire early Saturday morning, Nov. 19, 2022, has been deemed suspicious. (Submitted photo)

Fire at Vernon Canadian Tire deemed suspicious

The blaze broke out just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning

Vernon’s Canadian Tire caught fire early Saturday morning, and the blaze has been deemed suspicious.

According to the city, just before 3 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a report of the fire in the 4900 block of 27th Street, at the Village Green Shopping Centre.

Upon arrival, crews found a large fire outside the building within a locked compound. Crews on scene knocked the fire down quickly before gaining access to the inside of the building to confirm the extension to the structure was extinguished.

“Additional firefighters were called in to support the on-site crews and respond to other calls,” said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink. “There were 14 firefighters on scene, who were also joined by members of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and BC Ambulance Service.”

The blaze resulted in no injuries.

The fire caused extensive damage to the exterior of the building and smoke damage inside.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and the file has been given to the RCMP, who are investigating.

The city did not say whether it is known how the fire started.

READ MORE: Firefighters battle trailer fire in Coldstream

READ MORE: Coldstream home destroyed in fire

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

fireVernon

Previous story
Highway 1 closure at Rogers Pass east of Revelstoke

Just Posted

The Penticton Vees extended their win streak to 19 games on Friday, Nov. 18, defeating the West Kelowna Warriors 11-2. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)
Super Nadeau Brothers, Penticton Vees shell West Kelowna Warriors to remain perfect

Second World War and Korean War Veteran Tony Elliott with the wreath for the Korean War veterans. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)
‘It’s been exciting’: At 97, Keremeos veteran recalls fighting in two wars

Donna Bartlett is the RDOS' Volunteer of the Month of November for her work over the last 12 years in Keremeos. (Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen)
Keremeos volunteer recognized for 12 years of Similkameen ice rink support

Village of Keremeos offices. (Brennan Phillips Review file photo)
Vote count stagnant in Keremeos despite growing population