(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Fasten your seatbelt: $40K fine for unsafe tractor driving at Kelowna orchard

Multiple infractions spotted by WorkSafeBC

Unsafe work conditions have left owners of a Kelowna orchard with a hefty fine.

G.P. Sandher Holdings Ltd., located on Swainson Road in the Black Mountain area, was paid a visit by WorkSafeBC on Jan. 26, where the inspector saw a worker driving a tractor.

The tractor’s rollover protective structure (ROPS) was not being used, and there was no seatbelt.

“The firm failed to ensure its mobile equipment was used with a ROPS, a high-risk violation,” reads a release on the WorkSafeBC website.

For these violations, and because the firm was a repeat offender, the business was fined $40,555.35.

READ MORE: BC SPCA reiterates calls for provincial action on slaughterhouses amid Pitt Meadows probe

READ MORE: Kelowna childcare centre the only of its kind in B.C.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaMotorist fined

Previous story
‘She was a beast’: B.C. women recovering after alleged assault by unknown driver
Next story
No Vacancy: Lack of hotels in Vancouver could bring loss of $31B by 2050, report says

Just Posted

The board, meeting as the corporate services committee, immediately took the matter in-camera Wednesday, Mar. 8. File photo.
RDOS boss in hot water over $60K contract awarded to daughter’s consulting firm

Penticton Firefighters go into a building in the 400 block of Main Street where a storage room had been broken into and a mattress was on fire on March 8. The building houses residents, a coffee house and Twisted Chopsticks Eatery. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
‘My business almost went up in flames’: Downtown Penticton restaurant owner vents frustration

A 19-year-old man was run over and left with serious injuries while the driver fled the parking lot of the Popeye's and Dominos restaurants at 2050 Main Street. (Google)
Hit-and-run in restaurant parking lot leaves Penticton teen with serious injuries

The town of Princeton was affected by flooding during the atmospheric river event in late 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen urges flood preparations