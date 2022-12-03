Expect delays on Highway 97 as roadwork continues north of Summerland

Southbound right lane closed until Christmas between Bridgeman Road and Callan Road: DriveBC

A photo from DriveBC at around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, north of Summerland on Highway 97. (Photo- DriveBC)

Roadwork on Highway 97 is causing up to 20-minute delays for motorists driving in both directions on Highway 97 near Summerland on Saturday, Dec. 3.

DriveBC warned drivers about potential delays on Friday night, amid road maintenance between Bridgeman Road and Callan Road for nearly three kilometres. Work in the area, about six kilometres north of Summerland, is expected to continue until Christmas Day.

Multiple Facebook users reported long lineups in both directions north of Summerland Saturday afternoon. The right lane going south is currently closed and reduced speed zones are in effect.

The Ministry of Transportation told Black Press on Nov. 19, it is monitoring the Callan Road area after small rocks crumbled onto the highway.

Though the ministry has since conducted a geotechnical assessment of the area, the highway remained open in both directions at the time.

It cannot be confirmed whether this weekend’s delays on the road are related to last month’s incident.

DriveBC is asking drivers to watch for traffic control and expect delays of up to 20 minutes in both directions.

