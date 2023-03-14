Kelowna Springs Golf Club lands are currently designated for future industrial use under the 2040 Official Community Plam. (Photo/Facebook)

Development group asking for time for future of Kelowna golf course

Future remains up in the air for land designation

The new owners of the land that Kelowna Springs Golf Club occupies are asking city council for more time to decide on what their plans are for the future.

Denciti Development Corporation purchased the property in the northeast end of Kelowna earlier this year, a long-debated parcel in chambers.

READ MORE: With future uncertain, Kelowna Springs Golf Course sold

Council voted in favour of changing the land designation from industrial to private recreational in late February.

READ MORE: Council avoids temporary hazard on Kelowna Springs golf course

“What we’re asking for right now is time,” said Volodya Gusak, president of Denciti. “We’re trying to work with council to create a plan, and a process, that would benefit the entire community. And to do that, we need time, as the landowner.”

Gusak said that while the owners would like to hear from golfers, they would also like to hear from the rest of the population, that has not been heard yet.

“So we need the time to go to the community, gather that input, and have the conversations about what the potential for that property can be. I think the people of Kelowna deserve to know what’s at stake.”

As for now, Gusak said that they are open for a mixed use of the land – partly recreational along with industrial is not off the table, in their minds. He said that the pickleball club has been consulted, to possibly accomodate that group.

With some numbers already crunched, Gusak said that redevelopment could deliver 1,000-plus jobs to the community.

Some residents, however, have already voiced their concern on redevelopment. Randy Kozek and Lorel Pearce, who live in the area, brought up what they consider a number of issues if the property is developed, including flooding, saying that the course is an excellent “sponge” for melting snow and downpours.

“This is not a matter of if, it is a matter of when.”

They added that the Kelowna International Airport runs down the middle of the course, where the wetlands are able to absorb the excess jet fuel.

“Taking away this green space would be very destructive on so many levels. Case in point, our health and the food we grow.”

A 2022 staff report to council projected a significant need for industrial lands in the city over the next twenty years to keep pace with demand.

