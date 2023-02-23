Demolition work begins on soccer clubhouse at Penticton’s King Park

City council recently voted to demolish the 37-year-old building in favour of a new facility

The Penticton Soccer Clubhouse at 550 Eckhardt Avenue West could be demolished in favour of a new facility. (Photo- Logan Lockhart- Western News)

Work to tear down the soccer clubhouse at King’s Park begins on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Penticton council voted to demolish the 37-year-old facility in favour of a new facility at a meeting on Dec. 20, following letters of support for the project from Pinnacles FC and the Penticton Soccer Club.

With crews setting up a fenced perimeter on Thursday for the start of their tear-down work, the city says people can expect temporary disruptions to access the Sportsplex facility.

Accommodations are currently being made for parents to drop off their children at the nearby daycare, as a result.

Demolition of the building comes with a price tag of up to $150,000 and is expected to be complete by the middle of March, according to the city.

“The contractor will attempt to minimize noise and dust issues as much as possible,” representatives from city hall added.

The soon-to-be-demolished clubhouse includes washrooms, change rooms and a concession area.

Its current condition was put in question after the roof was damaged in a pair of weather events last fall.

If not for the pending tear-down, restoration costs would have come to about $355,000, the city said.

Temporary washrooms for those using the outdoor sports fields will be put in place, once the building has been removed.

Along with its approval of the demolition, council directed staff to bring forward a design and potential cost of the new facility as part of its 2023 budget deliberations.

