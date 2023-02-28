Crash slows morning drive to Penticton Secondary School

A two-vehicle collision is slowing traffic near Penticton Secondary School as snow hits the roads once more.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Eckhardt Avenue around 8 a.m. and tow trucks and first responders were still on scene at 8:45.
Neither vehicle appeared to have suffered major damage, and an RCMP officer at the scene said that they were unaware of any injuries.
Traffic was slowed and was forced to route around the crash, which filled the westbound lane of Eckhardt Avenue.
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.
Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.
@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.