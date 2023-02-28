Crash slows morning drive to Penticton Secondary School

The crash occurred outside the school

A two-vehicle crash slowed traffic for people driving near Penticton Secondary School on the morning of Feb. 28. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

A two-vehicle collision is slowing traffic near Penticton Secondary School as snow hits the roads once more.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Eckhardt Avenue around 8 a.m. and tow trucks and first responders were still on scene at 8:45.

Neither vehicle appeared to have suffered major damage, and an RCMP officer at the scene said that they were unaware of any injuries.

Traffic was slowed and was forced to route around the crash, which filled the westbound lane of Eckhardt Avenue.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.