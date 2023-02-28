A two-vehicle crash slowed traffic for people driving near Penticton Secondary School on the morning of Feb. 28. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

A two-vehicle crash slowed traffic for people driving near Penticton Secondary School on the morning of Feb. 28. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Crash slows morning drive to Penticton Secondary School

The crash occurred outside the school

A two-vehicle collision is slowing traffic near Penticton Secondary School as snow hits the roads once more.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Eckhardt Avenue around 8 a.m. and tow trucks and first responders were still on scene at 8:45.

Neither vehicle appeared to have suffered major damage, and an RCMP officer at the scene said that they were unaware of any injuries.

Traffic was slowed and was forced to route around the crash, which filled the westbound lane of Eckhardt Avenue.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Previous story
Update: Highway 97 open in Kaleden after vehicle incident
Next story
Canadian Dental Association releases recommendations for feds on dental care

Just Posted

Duncan Keith, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, was named Tuesday, Feb. 28, to the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. The announcement was made at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, the home of the hall of fame. (Logan Lockhart/Western News)
Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook headline B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023 in Penticton

The free book library beside Penticton City Hall was still standing in late November as seen here. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Vandals force removal of Penticton free library at City Hall

A two-vehicle crash slowed traffic for people driving near Penticton Secondary School on the morning of Feb. 28. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Crash slows morning drive to Penticton Secondary School

Highway 97 is closed in Kaleden because of a vehicle incident. (Google Maps)
Update: Highway 97 open in Kaleden after vehicle incident