The Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department has a new contract to provide fire protection service to the Lower Similkameen Indian Band. (Submitted)

Contract approved between Keremeos Fire Department and Lower Similkameen Indian Band

New contract will renew automatically

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has accepted and renewed a contract between the Keremeos and District Volunteer Fire Department and the Lower Similkameen Indian Band.

A fire service contract has been in place in the past. The contract, which has now expired, has been modified to include a perpetuity clause, so it will not expire and will renew automatically. The list of properties has also been updated.

In a report to the regional district board of directors, Jordy Bosscha, Keremeos fire chief, said there has been no disruption of service during the transition period.

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District

