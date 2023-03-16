Contract approved between Keremeos Fire Department and Lower Similkameen Indian Band

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has accepted and renewed a contract between the Keremeos and District Volunteer Fire Department and the Lower Similkameen Indian Band.
A fire service contract has been in place in the past. The contract, which has now expired, has been modified to include a perpetuity clause, so it will not expire and will renew automatically. The list of properties has also been updated.
In a report to the regional district board of directors, Jordy Bosscha, Keremeos fire chief, said there has been no disruption of service during the transition period.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.