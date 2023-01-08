Columbia Shuswap Regional District adds recycling items

More items can now be recycled at local depots or in home recycling programs.

Residents across the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) can now recycle even more items at their local recycling depots or in their home recycling programs.

Recycle BC added single-use products and packaging-like products to its residential recycling program as of Jan. 1. The CSRD recycling program partners with Recycle BC to provide recycling services through local depots.

The expansion of service is the result of an amendment to the BC Recycling Regulation. Previously, only plastic, metal and glass packaging, and paper products were included in the Recycle BC program. This change adds items that are used as packaging or a single use to the list of accepted materials.

These new items must be placed in the correct bin at the CSRD depot to be properly recycled. A list of the newly accepted items indicated which category the item belongs in.

Recyclable with paper products:

Paper party décor (paper decorations, signs, hats, tablecloths, pinatas);

Paper gift bags and boxes;

Cardboard moving, filing boxes;

Recyclable with containers:

Plastic plates, bowls and cups;

Paper plates, bowls and cups (with thin plastic lining);

Plastic food storage containers;

Plastic cutlery and straws;

Plastic hangers (that come with clothing);

Aluminum foil wrap;

Aluminum foil baking dishes and pie plates;

Metal storage tins (thin gauge);

Recyclable with flexible plastics (at depots only):

Plastic sandwich and freezer bags;

Plastic shrink wrap;

Flexible plastic drop sheets and covering;

Flexible plastic bubble wrap (no bubble wrap-lined paper);

Flexible plastic recycling bags (blue, clear bags, or yellow or blue bags used for curbside collection);

Flexible plastic carryout shopping bags (reusable).

This expanded material list will allow more material to be recycled and keep it out of landfills and the environment.

Residents play a key role in recycling this material as the first step in the process – allowing materials to be collected – by putting it in their bins or taking it to a depot.

View the full list of newly accepted materials at RecycleBC.ca.

