Brodo Kitchen and Cannery Brewery win Penticton Soup-er Bowl

Brodo Kitchen’s Stephanie Roy’s mushroom & ginger broth took tops with everyone’s taste buds on the first night of Penticton Art Gallery’s Soup Bowls fundraiser. (Submitted) Cannery Brewing Chef Thomas Bridson hoists his top trophy for making a winning cod and fennel chowder. (Cannery Brewing) Honey Toast came in second both nights with their turkey tortellini and coconut tomato.

The 26th annual Soup Bowls was a sold-out success, raising $18,000 and offering two delicious nights where local chefs brought their best soups served up and sipped in locally-made pottery bowls at the Penticton Art Gallery.

“After a two-year hiatus, we were thrilled to welcome the community back into the gallery for this much-loved event. Its overwhelming success would not have been possible if not for the incredible and enthusiastic support received from the members of the Penticton and Summerland Potters Guilds, all the participating restaurants, chefs, suppliers, volunteers and all those who bought tickets ensuring that both nights were sold out,” said Penticton Arty Gallery curator Paul Crawford.

Brodo Kitchen’s Stephanie Roy came out on top the first night with her mushroom & ginger broth, Thai basil & pork belly. Along with Brodo’s Cameron, the pair dished up almost 200 cups of the award-winning soup on Thursday.

Honey Toast was a second favourite both nights, serving up turkey tortellini and coconut tomato.

READ MORE: Penticton’s best chefs will put their soups to the taste test

“Our little Toast-y crew took second place both nights,” said Honey Toast owner Kirsten (Fergie) Ferguson. “Great to see everyone out slurping culinary delights. Thanks for all the soup-er love, partygoers.”

S.O.S. Cafe (Penticton Hospital) Chef Mary-Beth Zelent’s Wicked Thai Chicken took third.

Cannery Brewing won Saturday’s cook off. Chef Thomas Bridson created an amazing cod and fennel chowder, with cod from Buy The Sea Fresh Seafood Market.

“We were so happy to be a part of this fabulous event, both with our soup and help from Shelby and Ellie there pouring our beer,” said the Cannery on Facebook.

The Cellar’s Chef Rapheal Roy’s Cauliflower Butternut Squash Soup placed third choice.

A rundown of each night:

Thursday November 10th ~ People’s Choice award …

1. Brodo

2. Honey Toast

3. S.O.S. Cafe (Penticton Hospital)

Bowls made by: the Penticton Potters Guild

Bread By: Just Pies and Serious Breads

Beer by: Cannery Brewing

Wine by: Gold Hills Winery & Bench 1775

Soups by: Slackwater Brewing, Honey Toast, Barley Mill Pub, Brodo, Gratify, SOS Café – Penticton Hospital, Penticton Art Gallery (Chuck and Kristine), Angry Vegan, Pasta Factory, Time Winery

Sunday November 13th ~ People’s Choice award …

1. Cannery

2. Honey Toast

3. The Cellar

Bowls made by: the Summerland Potters Guild

Bread by : Cobbs/ Petrasek Bakery/Wooda Bakery

Beer by: Cannery Brewing

Wine by: Gold Hills Winery & Bench 1775

Soups by: Bench Market, Honey Toast, Cannery Brewing, The Dream Cafe, Team Doyon, SOS Café – Penticton Hospital, Penticton Art Gallery (Chuck and Kristine), The Nest, The Cellar, Socialē.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.