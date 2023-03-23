Beijing says it has nothing to say about ongoing allegations that China has meddled in Canadian affairs, including about a Liberal MP resigning from the party Wednesday night. Provincial Liberal candidate Han Dong celebrates with supporters while taking part in a rally in Toronto on Thursday, May 22, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Beijing denies meddling after MP Han Dong’s resignation from Liberal caucus

‘We have no interest in and will not interfere in Canada’s internal affairs’

Beijing says it has nothing to say about ongoing allegations that China has meddled in Canadian affairs, including those regarding a member of Parliament who has left the Liberal caucus.

Han Dong is now sitting as an Independent as the Liberal government has a rapporteur investigate claims of Chinese interference, including allegations the Toronto MP willingly received electoral support through Chinese officials.

Dong resigned from the Liberal caucus Wednesday night after Global News, citing unnamed security sources, published a report alleging that he spoke about Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig with a Chinese diplomat in Toronto in February 2021.

The MP says he met with the diplomat but disputes any suggestion that he urged China to delay releasing the two Canadian men, who by that point had been detained for more than two years.

Dong told the House of Commons he would defend himself “against these absolutely untrue claims” and that he did nothing to cause Spavor and Kovrig any harm.

Asked about Dong’s resignation at a press conference today in Beijing, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry says “the Canadian side may be in a better position” to comment, and that “China opposes interference in other countries’ internal affairs.”

He adds that this applies to broader allegations about Chinese interference.

“We have no interest in and will not interfere in Canada’s internal affairs,” Wang Wenbin said in the official English transcript. “There should be no irresponsible comments on this.”

China’s detention of the men who became known around the world as the “two Michaels” occurred in apparent retaliation for the December 2018 arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver on a U.S. extradition warrant.

Beijing has insisted the cases are not linked, despite a close alignment in the timing of each being detained and then released the same day in September 2021.

READ MORE: Special watchdog to oversee foreign interference investigations: PM Trudeau

ChinaFederal Politics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. teen publishes book about loss to help others her age process grief
Next story
No red carpet: French unrest impacts King Charles III’s trip

Just Posted

Penticton Vees forward Bradly Nadeau on a partial breakaway on Wednesday night, March 22, against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. (Photo- Salmon Arm Silverbacks/Facebook)
Penticton Vees use come-from-behind win in Salmon Arm to extend win streak to 12

Gord Portman bows his head during a moment of silence for all those lost to fatal overdoses at Discovery House’s 2022 Shed the Light on Addiction light-up. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton’s Discovery House serves up almost 3,000 soups, raises more than $20k

Tulameen fire chief Jody Woodford was honoured for her heroic efforts during the November 2021 floods at a ceremony where MLA Rolly Russell and Bowinn Ma, Minister of emergency management and climate readiness presented her with the prestigious Medal of Good Citizenship. (Contributed)
Tulameen fire chief honoured for heroic efforts during November 2021 floods

On March 18 BC Corrections said the Okanagan Correctional Centre (OCC) in Oliver was closed to visitors and volunteers until further notice due to COVID-19. (File photo)
B.C.’s largest prison in Oliver is only at 20% capacity