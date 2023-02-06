Premier David Eby arrives with ministers before the start of the swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. B.C. politicians are returning to the legislature for the spring sitting, starting with a throne speech laying out the government’s goals for the months ahead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Premier David Eby arrives with ministers before the start of the swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. B.C. politicians are returning to the legislature for the spring sitting, starting with a throne speech laying out the government’s goals for the months ahead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C.’s economy, health care and housing to be the focus of throne speech: Eby

New premier won’t be there for the start of the session as he heads to Ottawa to talk health care

British Columbia’s economy will be a key focus for politicians as they return to the legislature for the spring sitting.

Premier David Eby says economists are predicting a “global slowdown and potentially recession” and his government is focused on keeping the economy strong by building trade relationships and supporting businesses.

The session starts with a speech from the throne today, which Eby says will outline the government’s key priorities of health care, housing, public safety and the economy.

However, Eby won’t be there for the start of the session.

He’ll be travelling to Ottawa where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hosting a first ministers’ meeting to try to work out an agreement with the provinces and territories for increased funding for health care.

B.C. house leader Ravi Kahlon says the government has plans to introduce more than two dozen pieces of legislation during the session, which is set to conclude in May.

The government will table its budget at the end of the month.

RELATED: David Eby to become B.C.’s new premier today in Vancouver ceremony

RELATED: Eby to create new ministry solely devoted to B.C. housing crisis

BC legislature

Previous story
Vancouver council to review new grant proposal for enhancing mental health services
Next story
Missing Penticton senior found dead

Just Posted

A 100 Men Who Care Event on Summerland Heritage Cider Company’s patio in preparation. (Contributed)
100 Men Who Care events return to Penticton next week with focus on mental health

2nd Penticton Scouts hosted its annual scout-racing event at the Concordia Lutheran Church and School on 2800 South Main Street on Saturday, Feb. 4.
‘Beaver-buggy rally time’ returns as 2nd Penticton Scouts build and race miniature cars

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Don’t bite down

Penticton resident Doreen Abbott failed to arrive at a friend’s house on the evening of Jan. 27 and has not been seen since. She was driving a green 1993 Subaru Legacy with BC license plate MXH063. (RCMP handout)
No update on missing 89-year-old Penticton woman; search continues after 1 week