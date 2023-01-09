Pastor Edwin Alvarez is charged with six counts of sexual touching and assault against children under the age of 16, New Westminster police announced Jan. 9. (Black Press Media file photo).

Pastor Edwin Alvarez is charged with six counts of sexual touching and assault against children under the age of 16, New Westminster police announced Jan. 9. (Black Press Media file photo).

B.C. pastor charged with sexually assaulting children at Metro Vancouver church

Pastor Edwin Alvarez arrested following numerous reports from between 2017 and 2021

A B.C. pastor is charged with sexually touching or assaulting children at a small Metro Vancouver church on at least six occasions.

Pastor Edwin Alvarez was arrested in Saanich on Jan. 4 after a close to year-long investigation into numerous allegations made against him.

The New Westminster Police Department says it and the Saanich Police Department looked into sexual offences committed by Alvarez spanning between 2017 and 2021. Since his Jan. 4 arrest, Alvarez has been charged with three counts of sexual interference against children under the age of 16, and three counts of sexual assault.

The New Westminster Police Department says each of the offences occurred while Alvarez was a pastor at a small Metro Vancouver church. Black Press Media has asked the department to confirm the name of the church. It has also reached out to the Saanich Police Department for comment.

The New West Police Department is encouraging anyone who has survived sexual assault to reach out to their local police department. If someone isn’t ready to go to police, they can contact the Emergency Sexual Assault Support Program at Cameray at 236-668-6687 or esas@cameray.ca.

READ ALSO: Former B.C. youth pastor guilty on one of five sexual assault allegations

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeMetro Vancouversexual assault

Previous story
Kootenay’s Arrow Lakes dip to water levels usually seen only once a decade

Just Posted

(Jamie Davis/Twitter)
Highway Thru Hell star Jamie Davis in crash on Yellowhead Hwy

Flat Stanley visits one of the most popular Penticton tourist attractions, the Channel, where in summer people can take a 1.7 km leisurely float from Okanagan Lake to Skaha Lake. Grade 2 students from Surrey, B.C. asked that Stanley visit some of Penticton’s famous sites to learn about the community. (Contributed)
PHOTOS: Penticton residents weigh in on where Flat Stanley should go next

Apex Volunteer Fire Service has achieved fire insurance rating for the residents and businesses at the popular ski resort. This new fire department was put to the test in their first year together fighting the Keremeos Wildfire. (Submitted)
Residents of Apex Mountain get fire insurance grading

This fog is lingering on Highway 97 on the way from Penticton to Kaleden Sunday morning. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Headlights On: Fog causing poor visibility for Hwy 97 through Penticton to OK Falls