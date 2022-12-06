St. Paul’s hospital in Vancouver is shown on April 29, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. doctors ratify new agreement that includes pay increase, increased rural funding

3-year agreement includes better after-hours pay, more rural funding, shift toward primary care

B.C. family doctors have ratified a new three-year Physician Master Agreement, which promises better pay and more rural funding, among other things.

Voting on the agreement closed at midnight Monday night (Dec. 5), with 5,591 ballots cast and 95.15 per cent of them in favour.

The proposed agreement was first announced at the end of October, along with a new payment model, developed by the B.C. government and Doctors of B.C. It includes a $708-million cost increase by the end of year three, which will be used to fund the new payment model, more rural programs, after-hours services, enhanced physician benefits and the shift toward primary care networks.

More to come.

READ ALSO: B.C. announces long-awaited new payment model for family doctors to launch in 2023

