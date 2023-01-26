Avalanche control planned on Highway 1.

Avalanche control planned on Highway 1.

Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

DriveBC said the closure is for avalanche control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 27

Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden will be closed tomorrow (Jan. 27) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for avalanche control work.

The closure will cover the entire stretch of Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden for most of the day. During the closure, there will be no alternative route available, so drivers should plan ahead.

DriveBC made the announcement Thursday afternoon. They also said that an update on the progress would be made on Friday (Jan. 27) at 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Credit Union announces bursary opportunities for students

READ MORE: American businessmen, brothers identified as 2 victims of Mt. McCrae Avalanche

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GoldenRevelstoketrans-canada highway

Previous story
Referendum on Summerland recreation facility project expected in fall
Next story
Canada donating four Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine

Just Posted

Cawston actor Joey Munroe, right, in a still shot opposite Bruce Willis in the recently released film Detective Knight: Independence. (Submitted)
From small town Cawston to co-starring with Bruce Willis; Joey Munroe is living his dream

Penticton Art Gallery curator and director Paul Crawford pictured during the 42nd annual live auction. The gallery is hosting its 50th anniversary art exhibit opening Jan. 28. (Brennan Phillips - Western News file photo)
Penticton Art Gallery celebrates 50 years with unique art exhibit

The Penticton Vees are hosting their eighth annual Pink The Rink Night on Feb. 10 when the team welcomes the Coastal Conference’s Coquitlam Express. A look at members of the Vees after Pink the Rink Night in 2022. (Penticton Vees/Twitter)
Penticton Vees ready to ‘Pink the Rink’ in support of anti-bullying movement

A figure skater puts on a routine to music when she got the Penticton outdoor rink to herself. (City of Penticton Instagram)
VIDEO: ‘It’s moments like these’ on Penticton’s new outdoor rink