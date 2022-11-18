Another phase of Penticton’s lake-to-lake bike lane officially complete

Completion of the section comes with a number of traffic pattern changes

Work on the latest section of Penticton’s lake-to-lake bike lane is expected to wrap up Friday afternoon, Nov. 18, and drivers are being advised to watch out for new traffic pattern changes.

With the completion of the project’s next phase, the intersection of Duncan Avenue and Atkinson Street Bridge will fully reopen after a lengthy closure.

A total of 3.8 kilometres of the lake-to-lake project is now complete, with 650 metres expected to be added in early 2023, which will include the area around the South Main Street intersection next to the Salvation Army.

The city’s competition of the latest section comes with multiple traffic pattern changes, including a new signalized intersection at Duncan Avenue and Atkinson Street.

According to the city, other changes include:

• A new cyclist-activated signal and pedestrian crossing at Baker Street and Duncan Avenue

• The widening of Atkinson Street Bridge at Ellis Creek

• Line marking changes at the intersections of Duncan Avenue and Main Street, as well at Warren Avenue and Main Street

Work on the final section of the project is planned for 2023 and is subject to budget approval, the city added.

“Once complete, the route will be the spine in the city’s cycling network and a key part of the city’s shift to a complete transportation system that supports all modes of transportation, helps meet environmental objectives, and uses infrastructure wisely,” representatives from the city wrote.

The lake-to-lake bike route is expected to be 6.7 kilometres, upon full completion.

READ MORE: Penticton seeks grant of up to $500k to continue lake-to-lake bike lane

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

bike lanesPenticton