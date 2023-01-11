2022 was Penticton’s third-biggest year for construction

The year got a big boost from the Skaha Tower development

Construction began on Penticton’s first major North Gateway project, the Four Points by Sheraton, in April 2022 and by January 2023 it has already reached its sixth and final storey. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

Penticton had its third-biggest year for construction in 2022.

According to the city’s building report for December, the city issued permits for projects worth a combined $183,006,628 in 2022, putting the year just behind 2017’s $197,876,905 and 2016’s $197,935,483 boom years.

A large chunk of 2022’s construction value came from the third phase of the Skaha Towers development, which was worth $32.7 million on its own.

When it came to the number of permits, not the value of the new construction, the year was less impressive.

In 2022, the city issued 763 permits, putting it ahead of only 2020’s 731 and 2019’s 715 and well behind the 917 issued in 2021, the 1,093 in 2017.

In a year when the crisis of housing continued to raise national headlines, the number of newly created residential units stayed fairly close to the five year average of 435 new units a year between 2017 and 2021.

In 2022, the permits issued included 402 new residential units, with 88 of them coming from the third Skaha Tower.

Most of those units, 242 in total, were from multi-family developments, with the remainder made up of 55 single-family units, 53 secondary suite units, 34 duplex units and 17 carriage house units.

