Construction began on Penticton’s first major North Gateway project, the Four Points by Sheraton, in April 2022 and by January 2023 it has already reached its sixth and final storey. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

Construction began on Penticton’s first major North Gateway project, the Four Points by Sheraton, in April 2022 and by January 2023 it has already reached its sixth and final storey. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

2022 was Penticton’s third-biggest year for construction

The year got a big boost from the Skaha Tower development

Penticton had its third-biggest year for construction in 2022.

According to the city’s building report for December, the city issued permits for projects worth a combined $183,006,628 in 2022, putting the year just behind 2017’s $197,876,905 and 2016’s $197,935,483 boom years.

A large chunk of 2022’s construction value came from the third phase of the Skaha Towers development, which was worth $32.7 million on its own.

When it came to the number of permits, not the value of the new construction, the year was less impressive.

In 2022, the city issued 763 permits, putting it ahead of only 2020’s 731 and 2019’s 715 and well behind the 917 issued in 2021, the 1,093 in 2017.

READ MORE: 2021 was Penticton’s 4th biggest year in construction

In a year when the crisis of housing continued to raise national headlines, the number of newly created residential units stayed fairly close to the five year average of 435 new units a year between 2017 and 2021.

In 2022, the permits issued included 402 new residential units, with 88 of them coming from the third Skaha Tower.

Most of those units, 242 in total, were from multi-family developments, with the remainder made up of 55 single-family units, 53 secondary suite units, 34 duplex units and 17 carriage house units.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Construction

Previous story
Master of Indigenous Nursing program coming to 6 B.C. universities
Next story
278 days of killer whale sightings last year in the Salish Sea

Just Posted

Construction began on Penticton’s first major North Gateway project, the Four Points by Sheraton, in April 2022 and by January 2023 it has already reached its sixth and final storey. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)
2022 was Penticton’s third-biggest year for construction

A semi truck with the slogan ‘your food matters’ smoulders on the side of the Coquihalla (Submitted)
Fiery incident on the Coquihalla closes northbound lane between Merritt, Kamloops

Officials across Penticton from the mayor to the RCMP denounce hateful, racist graffiti that was spray painted on PIB signs recently. (File image)
Officials denounce racist graffiti on Penticton Indian Band signs

Brian McDonald from Oliver’s Fairview Mountain Golf Club, pictured playing in Victoria in 2017. (Photo- PGA of BC/Facebook)
Oliver’s Brian McDonald named PGA of BC’s best golf professional for 2nd year in a row