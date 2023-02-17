A empty hallway is seen at a school in Vancouver, on Sept. 5, 2014. A retired North Vancouver elementary school teacher is facing a dozen charges connected to alleged assaults that date back more than 40 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A empty hallway is seen at a school in Vancouver, on Sept. 5, 2014. A retired North Vancouver elementary school teacher is facing a dozen charges connected to alleged assaults that date back more than 40 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

12 charges laid against former B.C. teacher for alleged historical sex offences

Brian Moore, who taught in North Vancouver, has been charged with multiple counts

A retired North Vancouver elementary school teacher is facing a dozen charges connected to alleged sex offenses.

Brian Moore has been charged with 10 counts of indecent assault on a male, one count of sexual touching of a person under 14 years old, and one count of sexual assault.

North Vancouver RCMP say Moore, now 83, taught at Upper Lynn Elementary School starting in 1970 before the end of his employment in 1982.

Police say it’s alleged that Moore committed at least one of these acts after his tenure as a teacher, in 2007.

When Moore was originally arrested in August of last year, police said a total of seven victims had come forward.

In a statement Thursday, RCMP said several additional alleged victims have come forward since the arrest.

RELATED: Former B.C. teacher, 82, accused of sex assaults dating back to the 1970s

Crimesexual assault

Previous story
2 dead in avalanche triggered near Golden
Next story
Trudeau pledges more help for Haiti, stops short of suggesting military intervention

Just Posted

Family Day celebrations in Penticton this year include a skate with the Penticton Vees at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Mark Brett/Western News file photo)
Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton: Family Day edition

An Oliver man may be responsible for the majority of all the break-ins that plagued the small town in 2022. (File photo)
Oliver man may be connected to 40 out of 45 break-ins in 2022: RCMP

Pet Friendly Penticton founder Kona Sankey and another volunteer spent a windy Monday cleaning up the dog beach at Okanagan Lake during Acts of Kindness week in Penticton. (Submitted)
Pet Friendly Penticton cleans up dog beach during Real Acts of Caring Week

Penticton man Cody Pelletier, 35, was supposed to be in Penticton provincial court for sentencing Feb. 16 but didn’t show up. (File photo)
Third warrant issued after Penticton man skips out on court sentencing