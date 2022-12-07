AltiTunes 2022. (altitunesmusicfest.com)

Peach Pit, Felix Cartel take over Big White for AltiTunes

Tickets for this Après-ski festival go on sale Dec. 8

AltiTunes returns to Big White for a second year and a two-day music adventure.

Organized by Thick as Thieves entertainment, the festival will bring a mix of folk, pop, alt-rock and dance music.

The headliner on Friday, March 31 is Peach Pit, an alt-rock group from Vancouver. The group gained popularity after playing major festivals such as Bonnaroo and selling out venues as the headliner across North America this year.

Saturday night, Felix Cartal will take the stage. This Vancouver-based JUNO-award winning artist has more than 350 million streams on Spotify and has played with some of the bigger names in the industry such as Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak Records, Kaskade and R3hab, and performed at festivals like Tomorrowland and EDC.

Kurt Jory, co-owner of Thick as Thieves said they were looking to follow up after last year’s event which headlined Arkells and Lights.

“So we asked our loyal customer base what they wanted to see and the answer was: we want more dance music to help create the Apres Ski atmosphere, and we want tickets to remain affordable,” he said.

Other names that will appear on the AltiTunes lineup are Shred Kelly, StickyBuds, Moontricks, Billy Raffoul and Rumpus.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. at www.altitunesmusicfest.com.

