Okanagan Fest of Ale returns to Penticton in 2023 with hybrid event

After the success of 2022’s outdoor event the festival is expanding

The Okanagan Fest of Ale welcomed 2,500 people on Saturday, May 14, for its first event since 2019. (Photo- Logan Lockhart)

The Okanagan Fest of Ale is returning to Penticton in April 2023 and tickets are already on sale.

The upcoming festival will be returning back indoors at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre after 2022’s outdoor event.

“We are looking forward to going back to our home at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre for our 26th edition,” said Simon St Laurent, the president of the Okanagan Fest of Ale Society. “With the positive response from our attendees at the outdoor event last May, we are planning a hybrid model, where we will utilize both indoor and outdoor spaces offered at the PTCC and plan to expand our usual outdoor space.”

READ MORE: Thousands turn out for first-ever outdoor Fest of Ale in Penticton

The festival will return on April 14 and 15, and as always, will feature dozens of different beers and ciders, tasty food and live entertainment.

Tickets are now on sale, with early bird pricing until February 28, 2023.

You can purchase at festofale.ca and get some Christmas shopping done for the beer lover in your life.

“We are realigning with one of the pillars of our mission statement, in having a festival in the shoulder season to encourage patrons to experience the renowned Okanagan hospitality,” said St Laurent. “Our not-for-profit beer festival has always been well received and we are proud of the reputation it has gathered over the past quarter of a century.”

The non-profit FOA has donated over $750,000 since launching the event and is expecting to continue that tradition with plenty more donations in 2023.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.