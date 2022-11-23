Students from Summerland Secondary School will present Clue at Centre Stage Theatre. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Students from Summerland Secondary School will present Clue at Centre Stage Theatre. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Mr. Green, in the hall, with the revolver: Summerland students to stage murder mystery

Clue is inspired by classic board game

A murder mystery set in an isolated mansion, will come to life as the Summerland Secondary School senior acting class presents Clue.

The story features six blackmail victims, invited to the mansion by a man who knows a dark secret from each of their pasts.

When they arrive, each of the victims is given a pseudonym from the Clue (or Cluedo) game before being introduced to the blackmailer. Then each is given a weapon.

The lights are switched off and the blackmailer is killed.

The six guest must uncover the murderer before they all become victims.

Students in the play are Adam Schmidt, Caitlin Stafford, Evan Wellborn, Gabe Fitzpatrick, Lily Keys, Simon Arnason and Talia Robinson.

The story is inspired by the Hasbro game Clue and is based on the 1985 screen play by Jonathan Lynn, with the script written by Sandy Rustin.

The play will be staged at Centre Stage Theatre on Dec. 9 and 10 at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation.

