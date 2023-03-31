Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton

Ignite the Arts Festival Week, BCHL Playoffs and TRUE Tourism Expo all coming up

Just like the Penticton Vees would say, it’s time to “Paint the Town Blue” because playoff hockey is back in the city.

BCHL Interior Division Playoffs, Games No. 1 and 2 (March 31 to April 1)

The Vees host the Trail Smoke Eaters in the first round of the 2023 BCHL Playoffs, starting with Game No. 1 on Friday night.

In a first-round rematch from 2022, Penticton will host Trail for Game No. 2 on Saturday before hitting the road east for the series’ third and fourth games next week.

Puck drop for both playoff showdowns at the SOEC this weekend is at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on valleyfirsttix.com.

Ignite the Arts Festival (March 31 to April 2)

Following a successful Community Week, it’s time for Festival Weekend before this year’s edition of Ignite the Arts wraps up Sunday, April 2.

Events include “A Parade for No Reason,” one-minute plays and the musical performances of 50 artists.

The aforementioned parade begins at 6 p.m., at the Elk’ss Hall on Ellis Street.

Venues for the festival include the Tempest Theatre, Elk’s Hall and Dream Cafe.

The Western News’ preview of the weekend’s festivities can be found here.

More information on the festival’s final days in 2023 can be viewed at ignitethearts.ca

6th annual TRUE Penticton Tourism Expo (April 2)

Travel Penticton brings back the TRUE Tourism Expo to the city’s trade and convention centre on Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Standing for Think Remarkable Unique Experiences, the event will feature more than 50 local exhibitors and tourism businesses.

Local wine and craft beer tastings will also be made available.

The event is free to attend.

Donations upon entry to the Penticton Community Fridge and Pantry, however, are encouraged and accepted.

More information can be found here.

