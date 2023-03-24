Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton

Ignite the Arts Festival, Thrash Wrestling, Vees and freestyle motocross at the SOEC

The Ignite the Arts Festival — a 10-day celebration of arts and culture, returns to Penticton this weekend. (Picture This Custom Framing photo)

It’s the first official weekend of spring and here’s what’s on deck for those in Penticton.

2nd annual Ignite the Arts Festival (March 24 to April 2)

The Ignite the Arts Festival is back, with more than 500 artists and performers from across the province expected to touch down in Penticton over the next 10 days.

Key events this weekend include Penticton Art Gallery’s Mini Mural project at Cannery Brewing on Friday night, and Lake to Lake Art Walk on Saturday.

The festival kicks off with “The Parade For No Reason” on Friday at 5 p.m. at the Penticton Art Gallery.

Other notable events this weekend include the Sculpture Day Event on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., taking place along Martin Street during the lake-to-lake walk.

Ignite the Arts’ full schedule and more information, for this weekend and beyond, can be viewed at the gallery’s website.

Thrash Wrestling returns to Penticton’s Luso House (March 24)

On Friday night, the Okanagan’s premier wrestling promotion brings its first of three shows to the Luso Canadian Multicultural Society on Winnipeg Street.

Thrash Wrestling’s last appearance to a sold out crowd in Penticton was at the city’s trade and convention centre in January.

The promotion will be back in the Peach City for shows in April and May.

Although not featured in Penticton this weekend, the promotion has recently added former WWE superstar Chris Masters to its roster.

Vees wrap up 2022-2023 regular season (March 24 and 26)

The first-place Vees conclude their regular-season schedule this weekend, with home games against the Vernon Vipers on Friday and Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Sunday.

Penticton has clinched home-ice advantage throughout the 2023 playoffs.

This weekend, the team plays to keep its undefeated home record intact (25-0-0-0) and to surpass the 100-point mark.

Freestyle Motocross World Tour (March 25)

Prepare to be amazed on Saturday night when some of the world’s best motocross riders take their stunts to the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The extreme sports competition combines FMX, BMX and motorcycle stunts.

Ralph Moore, the show’s promoter, says he expects a sell-out crowd of nearly 4,000 people.

Show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at valleyfirstix.com.

