Free screening of Bones of Crows at Penticton theatre

Bones of Crows, a B.C.-made movie about surviving the residential school system, is coming to Penticton’s Cleland Theatre free of charge on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.

The community film tour will also have a showing Dec. 12 at the Oliver Theatre for Oliver, Keremeos and Osoyoos Grade 10 to 12 students.

Bones of Crows is told through the eyes of Cree matriarch Aline Spears as she survives a childhood in Canada’s residential school system to continue her family’s generational fight in the face of systemic starvation, racism, and sexual abuse. She uses her uncanny ability to understand and translate codes into working for a special division of the Canadian Air Force as a Cree code talker in World War II. The story unfolds over 100 years with a cumulative force that propels us into the future.

Written and directed by Marie Clements with a cast including Grace Dove, Phillip Lewitski and Remy Girard.

The film was seen at this year’s Vancouver International Film Festival and is screening across the Okanagan with stops in Kamloops and Vernon this week as well.

The Bones of Crows film tour provides an opportunity for survivors to speak out about their experiences, and for community members to better understand and recognize the impacts of trauma.

Filmed across B.C. including at the former Kamloops residential school where the remains of 215 children were discovered.

