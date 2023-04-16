Canadian comic coming to Oliver with his ‘Does this Taste Funny?’ show

Does this taste funny? Ali Hassan brings his funny to Oliver’s Venables Theatre on April 18. (Submitted)

Ali Hassan’s career plans started off as simply as anyone’s: become a chef, get a food show on television, get a second food show on television, be the face of the network and have oven mitts with his face on them. But sometimes things get in the way of your dreams: like your parents’ disappointment, your family of four children and your successful comedy career.

Now the famous comedian is taking his funny on the road to Oliver’s Venables Theatre for his show ‘Does This Smell Taste Funny?’ on April 18.

“This show is a hilarious exposition of Ali’s journey in and out of the culinary world in which he spent 12 years. Think Eat, Pray, Love….minus the Prayer,” said Venables Theater in their release.

Hassan is a stand-up comic and actor who has performed for audiences across Canada and internationally. He is the host of the CBC Radio stand-up comedy show Laugh Out Loud.

In 2020, he was in the films MySpy, Mafia Inc, and Tammy’s Always Dying. Television audiences can also see Ali as a recurring guest star on the new CBC sitcom, Run The Burbs.

Hassan has performed at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal and Toronto’s JFL42. Ali also toured across Canada as one of the stars of Just For Laughs Comedy Night In Canada tour, hosted By Rick Mercer.

