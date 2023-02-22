Telus Kelowna Cup hits the slopes of Big White for a good cause

Skiers and snowboarders, want to race for a good cause?

The Telus Kelowna Cup returns to Big White Ski Resort for the ninth time this Saturday, Feb. 25. The family fun race at the Telus Park snow-cross track gives people a chance to win some great prizes while supporting Kelowna’s JoeAnna’s House.

“I feel so privileged to have been a part of this event since day one – it’s a really amazing opportunity to bring families together in support of a local charity,” said Big White’s Director of Resort Services and Events Bethan Wetheral. “I love seeing everyone come out, get dressed up and ride together on the snow cross-course in Telus Park. It’s a really special day for our community and I encourage you to join us this year.”

Since the event’s inception in 2015, more than $168,000 has been raised for Kelowna area local charities and non-profit organizations, including the Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) Foundation, the Big White Racers amateur ski club and the Kelowna Women’s Shelter. To encourage people to donate this year, Big White is matching donations up to $10,000.

“The Telus Kelowna Cup is such a wonderful family-friendly event and we are grateful to be the recipient of its fundraising efforts this year,” said JoeAnna’s House Director Darlene Haslock. “The impact of giving to JoeAnna’s House is significant. You’re supporting families during some of the most difficult times in their lives by giving someone a comfortable and convenient place to stay, when the last thing they need to worry about is where they are going to sleep at night.”

Telus is also donating $25,000 directly to JoeAnna’s House, which is an affordable on-site accommodation for people coming from out of town to visit their loved ones at KGH.

The Telus Kelowna Cup is open to all skiers and snowboarders at any level as each participant gets two runs down the hill, with the goal of finishing with a faster time in their second attempt. There are four different categories for people to enter into for the race: men’s, women’s 10 and under, and youth 10-14. The person who wears the best costume also had the chance to win a prize.

Registration is $25 per person and closes on Friday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. For more information, visit the Big White website.

