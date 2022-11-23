(Pixabay photo)

Summerland winery and fruit stand host chili fundraiser

Granny’s and Back Door Winery are raising funds for toy drive Nov. 26

A winery and fruit stand will work together to raise money for a Summerland toy drive.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. Back Door Winery and Granny’s will hold a chili fundraiser for the Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens toy drive.

Mike Boersma from Granny’s will be at Back Door Winery, serving chili and macaroni and cheese by donation. Granny’s will also make gingerbread cookies to go with mulled wine. The winery will donate its tasting fee that day to help the gift drive.

“Mike and Adrienne (Betts) share the same commitment to the community as we do, so it was a no-brainer for us to work together,” said Okanagan Hills Winery Group owner Jesse Gill. “We hope to see many people come out so we can make a generous donation to Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens.”

This is the 35th year for the annual toy drive.

Since 2019, Granny’s has been making chili and macaroni and cheese as a fundraiser for either the Summerland Food Bank or Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens. Boersma expects to make up to 40 litres of chili and will have a veggie option as well.

“Partnering with Back Door Winery is a win-win,” said Boersma.

Back Door Winery will also be open late next week on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. with case lot specials and will be serving mulled wine.

fundraiserSummerland

