Ski limbo and conga lines: Show your team spirit to make Apex Mountain the best in Canada

Apex Mountain Resort is in the running for a national award; voting runs until March 8

The Apex Mountain Resort is nominated for this year’s Mackenzie Top Peak, an award handed to the most invested ski community in Canada. (Photo courtesy Apex Mountain Resort)

The Apex Mountain Resort is in the running to be crowned the best ski community in Canada.

To get that recognition and win the six-figure grand prize, though, team spirit, enthusiasm and a love for the hill must be displayed through social media from now until March 8.

The resort has been nominated to win the Mackenzie Top Peak, an annual competition for ski communities across the country to show how invested they are in the people, place and sport they love.

Leaders from Apex are asking locals to send in their own nominations for the hill, before helping the resort earn competition points by re-creating challenges in the snow and uploading them to social media.

Challenges include ski limbo, ski jumping jacks, ski conga line and “written in the snow,” an exercise that calls upon people to engrave the resort’s hashtag in the snow with some coloured spray or just fresh powder.

The winner of the nationwide contest will receive $100,000.

The Apex Mountain Resort says the money would be used to improve its freestyle training grounds.

“We believe Apex Mountain deserves to win the $100,000 investment as we are one of the very few mountain resorts who invest this much time, energy, and money into freestyle skiing,” the resort writes in its Mackenzie Top Peak nomination.

Those who participate in the social media challenges are asked to use both the Apex and Mackenzie Top Peak hashtags, while tagging a friend to keep the momentum going.

Every challenge post on Instagram will equate to 100 points for Apex.

More information on social media challenges can be found here.

People can nominate for Apex here, with the top 10 ski communities in the country set to be announced on March 11.

The winner of the third-ever competition will be revealed on April 1.

READ MORE: Best snow conditions Apex Mountain has ever seen for opening day, says manager

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

KeremeosPentictonSkiing and Snowboarding