Skate with the Penticton Vees at Naramata’s Chute Lake Lodge this weekend

Dress warm Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15, and join the Vees on the ice from 1 to 3 p.m.

Penticton Vees forward Jackson Nieuwendyk joined by the team’s McDonald’s 7th skater. Children across the community have the opportunity to step on the ice with members of the team ahead of each game. On Sunday, Jan. 15, Naramata’s Chute Lake Lodge hosts a public skate with members of the Vees. (Photo- Penticton Vees/Facebook)

Step on the ice with the Penticton Vees this weekend for the team’s first public skate of 2023.

The community’s invited to join the B.C. Hockey League’s first-place squad for an afternoon glide at Naramata’s Chute Lake Lodge on Sunday, Jan. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Previously, Vees players have been made available for autographs during public skating events.

According to the team’s communications director Fraser Rodgers, players and fans have also engaged in a game of “stick n’ puck” at one end of the ice.

The event comes one day after the Vees host the Cowichan Valley Capitals at the South Okanagan Events Centre for a rare interconference matchup.

Penticton will be in the Kootenays to battle the Trail Smoke Eaters on Friday night, Jan. 13.

