Penticton collaboration beer ‘Do Good’ does good raising over $3K

Local breweries got together this week to present a cheque to Dragonfly Pond Society

Members of Penticton’s breweries presented a cheque for $3,330 to Dragonfly Pond Society with money raised from their collab beer Do Good. (Submitted)

During the 4th annual Penticton Beer Week in October 2022, local breweries released a collaboration beer called Do Good. The hazy IPA has lived up to its name, with Penticton breweries getting together this week to present over $3,300 to Dragonfly Pond Society.

The hazy IPA was brewed in collaboration with all eight of Penticton’s craft breweries to celebrate Penticton Beer Week.

This is the second year Penticton breweries have made this special fundraising collaboration beer, committing to donate partial proceeds from the sale of the beer to a local charity.

The beer was a big hit too.

“The Penticton breweries donated $3,333 to help the Dragonfly Pond Society with the amazing work they do in the community,” said Kim Lawton, marketing director for Cannery Brewing.

Dragonfly Pond’s mission statement is to support families with children 0-18 years of age who have complex care needs and/or disabilities and who live in the South Okanagan and Similkameen region.

Lawton added a special thanks goes to Penticton Beer Week sponsors who helped support this donation including Visit Penticton, Westkey, Country Malt Group, Vessel Packaging, CellarTek and Hops Connect Canada.

