Penticton Animal Control creates Christmas hampers for dogs and cats

‘We know a lot of people are struggling this year’: Penticton Animal Control

Penticton Animal Care and Control has put together dozens of Christmas hampers for cats and dogs to help out pet owners who are having a tough time during the holidays.

“We know a lot of people are struggling this year,” said Penticton Animal Control on their Facebook page.

“We know providing the extras can be difficult this time of year so if you are in need of a hamper, please call us at 250-492-3801.”

Within hours of posting to their Facebook page on Tuesday, numerous people took Penticton Animal Care up on their offer. Some said they would take hampers to the Soupateria and Summerland Food Bank.

Inflation on groceries included pet food and with everything costing more, it’s really hit pet owners hard.

In November, the city of Penticton brought in broader animal control bylaws including the limit of six pets to a household.

“There was an increase in calls for other domestic animals, for cats and rabbits and a little bit of everything,” Elizabeth Big told council at the time. “When we drafted this bylaw, we kept in mind that there had been no regulations for cats, we had only been dog control. So the intent was to start educating and enforcing more responsible pet ownership overall.”

READ MORE: Penticton animal control broadens to cover more than dogs

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.