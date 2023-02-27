(Rick Koch photo)

Oliver Women for Women Trade Show celebrates 30 years

The trade show returns on March 11 with 50 booths

The Women of Oliver for Women Society (WOW) is marking 30 years of their annual WOW Trade Show on March 11.

The trade show will be bringing 50 booths and vendors to the Parks and Recreation Centre in Oliver

Many of the vendors are returning favourites, and there will also be new faces joining the show.

Refreshments for the trade show will once again be provided by Oliver East.

READ MORE: Celebrate women in business with the 26th Annual Mainly for Women Trade Show

Entrance to the trade show is by donation, which goes to support WOW and their work in the community.

The Falls Furniture and Cabinet Company has also donated a piece of custom furniture as one of several raffle prizes WOW will be offering.

To find out more about the work that WOW does, or to ask about a booth at the show, you can go go to www.wowoliver.org or call Shirley at 250-485-7627 or Sally at 250-498-0104.

